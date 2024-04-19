Video: David Korins Unpacks His Three-Show Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Last week, we had a blast with Michael Esper of Appropriate. It was an acting lesson come to life! One thing that aids actors and audiences into believing the work is the world that is created on stage.

Today we are talking scenic design with David Korins who seems to have designed every blockbuster show on Broadway. This season, he lent his creativity to Tommy and Here Lies Love. In the past seasons, he has designed everything from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and Dear Evan Hansen to the Academy Awards, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and Bruno Mars performances, and even the set of Watch What Happens Live!

David gives us an insight into how he works with the creative team, lighting designer, and the artists to build the world of the piece we are watching. He goes into the details about some of the most groundbreaking productions he has been a part of. If you have ever sat in a theatre and been transported to another place, this is the chat that explains how they make it happen!

For more info on David, visit www.korinsstudio.com

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!