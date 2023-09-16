Broadway Jukebox: Broadway BFFs

Hey, old friend. What do you say, old friend? Need a playlist to celebrate good times with your Broadway bestie? BroadwayWorld is here to help with 50 showtunes about friendship.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Merrily We Roll Along, Shucked, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Mame, Anything Goes, Aladdin, Sister Act, Beautiful, 13, Mean Girls, Be More Chill, Man of La Mancha, Tarzan, Shrek and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about friendship stands out to you.

