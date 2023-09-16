Broadway Jukebox: Broadway BFFs

Check out 50 songs to belt out with your Broadway bestie!

Sep. 16, 2023

Hey, old friend. What do you say, old friend? Need a playlist to celebrate good times with your Broadway bestie? BroadwayWorld is here to help with 50 showtunes about friendship.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Merrily We Roll Along, Shucked, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Mame, Anything Goes, Aladdin, Sister Act, Beautiful, 13, Mean Girls, Be More Chill, Man of La Mancha, Tarzan, Shrek and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about friendship stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023 and go back to school!

Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Makeover

Sometimes our favorite Broadway characters need a little bit of help. And sometimes their friends decide to make them their new project. That's when a musical theatre makeover sequence comes in. Whether its sage advice for the body, mind or spirit, there's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned character transformation.

Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes for Labor Day

Enjoy songs from musicals like Working, 9 to 5, Newsies, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Les Miserables, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Pajama Game, Catch Me If You Can, The Full Monty, Legally Blonde, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more!

Broadway Jukebox: Back To School

Enjoy songs from shows like Matilda, Heathers, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, School of Rock, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Bring It On, Fun Home, 13, Fame and more!

Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2020s (So Far)

As Broadway continues to move into a roaring new decade, musicals continue to push boundaries by incorporating innovative technology, as well as taking much needed steps in increasing emphasis on diverse and inclusive storytelling, representing a wider range of cultures, identities, and perspectives on the stage. Study up on the great musicals of the 2020s with a playlist of showtunes of this era (so far).

