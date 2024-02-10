Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Super Bowl Sunday

Not a sports person? Celebrate game day the Broad-way!

By: Feb. 10, 2024

It's Super Bowl weekend! Doing your best to appear interested in the big game? Need a playlist to get you to the next commercial break? Check out 50 showtunes about baseball, basketball, football and well... all of the sports.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Damn Yankees, The Full Monty, Bring It On, Ragtime, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Lysistrata Jones, High School Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Bend It Like Beckham, Rocky, Smash, Falsettos, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway sports song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2023 and bundle up for winter!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. She joined the BroadwayWolrd team as an Assistant Editor in 2021. Origi... (read more about this author)

