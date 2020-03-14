Broadway Jukebox: 50 Inspirational Showtunes to Keep Your Spirits Up!

Hold on and know that everything's alright, because in just no time at all, the sun is gonna shine again.

As Broadway hunkers down to avoid the spread of COVID-19, theatre fans, performers, crews, and industry professionals prepare for a month of darkness. If the messages of shows from Broadway past have taught us anything however, it is that the sun is gonna shine again.

Below, we've rounded up 50 of the most inspirational songs in the musical theatre canon to help keep your head up this weekend and in the month ahead!

Following an emergency meeting held earlier this week by The Broadway League, BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled through April 12, 2020.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that no gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed, excepting schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes.

The economic impact of a Broadway shut down is forecasted to be astronomical, with the industry possibly losing well over $100 million due to the drop in tourism spending being felt in the accommodation, hospitality, and food industries, in addition to many others.





