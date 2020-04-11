Broadway Jukebox: 45 Songs for a Very Broadway Easter/Passover Weekend!

This weekend marks the spiritual height of springtime for Gentiles and Jews alike. While many will celebrate Passover or Easter a little bit differently this year, we can all come together with the power of music- or more specifically, the showtune!

Below, BroadwayWorld has complied a playlist of Broadway songs most holy, from beloved Bible musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, to some less obvious prayers an hymns in shows like Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Come From Away and so many more!





