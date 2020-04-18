Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Start Your Very Broadway Morning!
Not a morning person? We're here to help you seize the day and more than survive!
Getting up in the morning can be tough- especially when you're lacking musical motivation. That's where we come in! Get your day going with BroadwayWorld's specially curated list of showtunes to jumpstart your day.
From morning-time staples in shows like Singin' in the Rain and Hairspray, to songs that will give your day purpose, listen along and feel a brand new day!
