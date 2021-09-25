Broadway Jukebox: 30 Songs for Your 2020/21 Tonys Party

The big day is almost here! After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back. This year's presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Need a playlist to get your Tonys party going? Enjoy songs from the nominated shows (including Tina, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! and American Utopia) with our Tony Awards Party Playlist below!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a Tony-nominated show you like best!

Need help figuring out how to watch the Tony Awards? Let BroadwayWorld be your guide!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Get ready for fall and get ready for Halloween!