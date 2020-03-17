Broadway In Chicago Announces Changes in Show Schedules; ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Tryout Canceled
Broadway in Chicago has released the following statement regarding upcoming cancellations:
The safety and health of our patrons, staff and theatrical companies is our top priority. In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) here is an update of the shows that are canceled or are rescheduled:
KEANE - CAUSE AND EFFECT TOUR, CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, MARCH 20, 2020 - CANCELLED
MY FAIR LADY, CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, MARCH 24 - APRIL 12, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO MAY 12 - 23, 2021
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED THROUGH APRIL 12, 2020 - CANCELLED
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, JAMES M. NEDERLANDER THEATRE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED APRIL 14 - MAY 17, 2020 - CANCELLED
THE CHOIR OF MAN, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, APRIL 14 - 19, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 2 - 7, 2021
THE CROWN - LIVE!, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, APRIL 21 - 26, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 23 - 28, 2021
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, CIBC THEATRE, MAY 12 - 17, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO DECEMBER 1 - 6, 2020
Ticket holders for the above productions, including refunds for KEANE, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
AND refunds or exchanges for MY FAIR LADY, THE CHOIR OF MAN, THE CROWN - LIVE, and THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY should contact their point of purchase.
If you purchased through Ticketmaster, call 800-775-2000 or click here for more information.
If you purchased through the box office, call Broadway In Chicago Customer Service 312-977-1702, CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.
If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, call 312-977-1717, Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com
If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales call 312-977-1710, GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com
Our future productions will continue to be reviewed as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health.
