Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 02, 2022

Jan. 4, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending January 02, 2022, a total of 30 shows played 201 performances at 73.85% capacity. Total attendance was 179,036 and total gross was $26,306,652.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 2,861 performances at 83% capacity, earning $350,800,986 with 2,756,209 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

