Broadway Grosses for Week Ending February 06, 2022

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending February 06, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 147 performances at 80.81% capacity. Total attendance was 152,557 and total gross was $16,909,848.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 3,567 performances at 80% capacity, earning $419,086,290 with 3,367,472 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.