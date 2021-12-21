Broadway Grosses for Week Ending December 19, 2021

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending December 19, 2021, a total of 31 shows played 191 performances at 82.58% capacity. Total attendance was 184,227 and total gross was $22,511,627.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 2,542 performances at 84% capacity, earning $310,424,595 with 2,476,217 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.