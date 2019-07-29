BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/28/19

Jul. 29, 2019  
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/28/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (23.1%), BE MORE CHILL (10.7%), THE CHER SHOW (5.6%), CHICAGO (3.5%), KING KONG (2%), BEETLEJUICE (1.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-3.2%), THE LION KING (-3.2%), TOOTSIE (-2.1%), FROZEN (-1.9%), OKLAHOMA! (-1.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.1%), WICKED (-1%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-0.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.4%), THE PROM (-0.3%), BEAUTIFUL (-0.3%), ALADDIN (-0.2%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-0.1%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.1%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.1%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.1%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (-0.1%),

