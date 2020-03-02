Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/1/20
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: THE INHERITANCE (9.8%), GRAND HORIZONS (4.8%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-14.2%), CHICAGO (-12.6%), WICKED (-10.7%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-9.6%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-9.6%), MEAN GIRLS (-8.8%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-7.8%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (-7.4%), FROZEN (-7.3%), BEETLEJUICE (-6.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-5.8%), THE LION KING (-5.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-4.5%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (-4.2%), ALADDIN (-2.6%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-2.4%), SIX (-2.3%), COME FROM AWAY (-1.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO (-0.5%), HADESTOWN (-0.5%), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON (-0.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.1%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Each year Paper Mill Playhouse distributes images that tease the titles of the five productions in the upcoming season.... (read more)
VIDEO: Check Out Extended Highlights Of Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon & More In NEXT TO NORMAL
BroadwayWorld has an extended look at the recent Kennedy Center production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony, Emmy,... (read more)
INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO's James Lipton Has Died at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Return to HAMILTON Following the Death of His Daughter
PEOPLE has reported that Miguel Cervantes will return to Broadway to play the title role in Hamilton following the death of his daughter.... (read more)
QUIZ: 100 Days Until The Tony Awards! Test Your Tony Knowledge!
We're 100 days out from the 2020 Tony Awards and we're putting you to the test! How well do you know the best of the best? Take the quiz!... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)