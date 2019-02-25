Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/24/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/24/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: FROZEN (11%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (5.2%), THE FERRYMAN (3.8%), ALADDIN (2.6%), KING KONG (2.4%), THE CHER SHOW (1.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (0.9%), MEAN GIRLS (0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-8.1%), KINKY BOOTS (-7.8%), CHOIR BOY (-7.5%), MY FAIR LADY (-7%), THE PROM (-6.9%), ANASTASIA (-4.4%), WICKED (-4.4%), BE MORE CHILL (-4.1%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-3.6%), CHICAGO (-2.3%), NETWORK (-0.8%), BEAUTIFUL (-0.7%), KISS ME, KATE (-0.7%), TRUE WEST (-0.4%),

