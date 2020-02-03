Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/2/20
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: WICKED (0.7%), THE INHERITANCE (0.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.3%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: GRAND HORIZONS (-15%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (-10.7%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-5.6%), CHICAGO (-4.6%), THE LION KING (-4.4%), BEETLEJUICE (-3.4%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-3.1%), MEAN GIRLS (-2.4%), FROZEN (-2.3%), ALADDIN (-1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.9%), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON (-0.6%), HADESTOWN (-0.5%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.3%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.2%),
