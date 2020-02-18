Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/16/20
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: GRAND HORIZONS (7.7%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (4.9%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (4.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (4.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (4.1%), ALADDIN (3.7%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (2.7%), THE INHERITANCE (2.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1.2%), MEAN GIRLS (0.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.5%), CHICAGO (0.5%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (0.4%), COME FROM AWAY (0.4%), HADESTOWN (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%), THE LION KING (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (-12.1%), FROZEN (-3.5%), WICKED (-2.2%), BEETLEJUICE (-0.4%), HAMILTON (-0.1%),
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi...
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil...
Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today
Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?" In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp...
Photos/Video: Josh Groban Opens Radio City Residency and Releases New Song
Josh Groban kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall last night with a sold-out performance of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The ...
David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return to Broadway This Fall
David Byrne's American Utopia is headed back to Broadway this fall!