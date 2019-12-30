Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/29/19
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/29/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (26.6%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (24%), TOOTSIE (22.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (15.3%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (13.4%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (12.6%), OKLAHOMA! (9.8%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (6.6%), THE SOUND INSIDE (6.5%), HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER (5.7%), THE LION KING (4.9%), BEETLEJUICE (4.1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (4%), SLAVE PLAY (3.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.7%), MEAN GIRLS (3.4%), WAITRESS (3.1%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (2.8%), ALADDIN (2.1%), THE INHERITANCE (1.4%), FROZEN (1.1%), COME FROM AWAY (0.9%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.7%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (0.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.2%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-9.5%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (-5.3%),
