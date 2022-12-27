Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/25/22
Of note this week:
- Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fell within this week.
- Multiple shows had 7 scheduled performances this week rather than their usual 8.
- BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY opened at the Hayes on 12/19.
- THE COLLABORATION cancelled the entire week (5 scheduled performances), including the planned 12/20 opening night. The official opening became Sun. 12/18.
- A STRANGE LOOP cancelled 3 of 8 scheduled performances (Mon. 12/19, Fri. 12/23 eve., and Sat. 12/24 mat.).
- TAKE ME OUT cancelled 1 of 7 scheduled performances (Thurs. 12/22).
- AIN'T NO MO' closed on 12/23.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (9%), TAKE ME OUT (7.7%), CHICAGO (5.5%), AIN'T NO MO' (5.2%), & JULIET (4.7%), BEETLEJUICE (4.7%), ALADDIN (3.3%), FUNNY GIRL (3.2%), ALMOST FAMOUS (1.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (0.9%), HADESTOWN (0.8%), HAMILTON (0.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-24.4%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-21.5%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-21.4%), 1776 (-18.3%), THE PIANO LESSON (-13%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-10.3%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (-10.1%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (-8.2%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-7.5%), A STRANGE LOOP (-6.1%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-4.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-4.5%), INTO THE WOODS (-4.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.8%), THE MUSIC MAN (-2.8%), WICKED (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1%), THE LION KING (-0.9%), SIX (-0.3%),
This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 238,502 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,827,193. The average ticket price was $146.02.
This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -13.50%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.60% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $146.02 is up $10.79 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
HAMILTON: $2,656,102
THE MUSIC MAN: $2,617,660
THE LION KING: $2,590,306
WICKED: $2,362,930
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,993,974
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
1776 ($130,242), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($131,019), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($182,502), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($200,630), TAKE ME OUT ($224,363)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $473,220
HAMILTON: $400,681
AIN'T NO MO': $266,038
WICKED: $203,905
THE LION KING: $141,305
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN ($-631,705), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($-583,892), THE PIANO LESSON ($-275,551), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($-258,974), LEOPOLDSTADT ($-240,326)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $253.75
HAMILTON: $248.44
THE LION KING: $226.48
FUNNY GIRL: $222.94
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $168.60
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($42.77), 1776 ($49.02), TAKE ME OUT ($64.60), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($68.05), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($69.00)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.4%
HAMILTON: 100.9%
HADESTOWN: 100.6%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.1%
FUNNY GIRL: 99.6%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
OHIO STATE MURDERS (35.8%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (41.2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (52.2%), 1776 (52.5%), TAKE ME OUT (54.6%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1166
ALMOST FAMOUS: 146
HAMILTON: 66
MJ THE MUSICAL: 20
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
SOME LIKE IT HOT (-3243), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-3018), A STRANGE LOOP (-2330), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-2026), THE PIANO LESSON (-1858)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
