Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/25/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/25/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Of note this week:

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fell within this week.

Multiple shows had 7 scheduled performances this week rather than their usual 8.

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY opened at the Hayes on 12/19.

THE COLLABORATION cancelled the entire week (5 scheduled performances), including the planned 12/20 opening night. The official opening became Sun. 12/18.

A STRANGE LOOP cancelled 3 of 8 scheduled performances (Mon. 12/19, Fri. 12/23 eve., and Sat. 12/24 mat.).

TAKE ME OUT cancelled 1 of 7 scheduled performances (Thurs. 12/22).

AIN'T NO MO' closed on 12/23.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (9%), TAKE ME OUT (7.7%), CHICAGO (5.5%), AIN'T NO MO' (5.2%), & JULIET (4.7%), BEETLEJUICE (4.7%), ALADDIN (3.3%), FUNNY GIRL (3.2%), ALMOST FAMOUS (1.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (0.9%), HADESTOWN (0.8%), HAMILTON (0.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-24.4%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-21.5%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-21.4%), 1776 (-18.3%), THE PIANO LESSON (-13%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-10.3%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (-10.1%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (-8.2%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-7.5%), A STRANGE LOOP (-6.1%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-4.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-4.5%), INTO THE WOODS (-4.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.8%), THE MUSIC MAN (-2.8%), WICKED (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1%), THE LION KING (-0.9%), SIX (-0.3%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 238,502 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,827,193. The average ticket price was $146.02.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -13.50%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.60% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $146.02 is up $10.79 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $2,656,102

THE MUSIC MAN: $2,617,660

THE LION KING: $2,590,306

WICKED: $2,362,930

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,993,974





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

1776 ($130,242), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($131,019), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($182,502), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($200,630), TAKE ME OUT ($224,363)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $473,220

HAMILTON: $400,681

AIN'T NO MO': $266,038

WICKED: $203,905

THE LION KING: $141,305





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN ($-631,705), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($-583,892), THE PIANO LESSON ($-275,551), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($-258,974), LEOPOLDSTADT ($-240,326)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $253.75

HAMILTON: $248.44

THE LION KING: $226.48

FUNNY GIRL: $222.94

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $168.60





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($42.77), 1776 ($49.02), TAKE ME OUT ($64.60), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($68.05), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($69.00)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.4%

HAMILTON: 100.9%

HADESTOWN: 100.6%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.1%

FUNNY GIRL: 99.6%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

OHIO STATE MURDERS (35.8%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (41.2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (52.2%), 1776 (52.5%), TAKE ME OUT (54.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1166

ALMOST FAMOUS: 146

HAMILTON: 66

MJ THE MUSICAL: 20





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SOME LIKE IT HOT (-3243), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-3018), A STRANGE LOOP (-2330), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-2026), THE PIANO LESSON (-1858)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..