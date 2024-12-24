Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/22/24 - WICKED Grosses Over $3 Million

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/22/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: EUREKA DAY opened at the Friedman on 12/16. The production recevied generally positive reviews. See what the critics had to say about the production HERE.

GYPSY opened at the Majestic on 12/19. The production received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising Audra McDonald's performance. Read reviews for the production HERE. Gypsy cancelled the December 23, at 7pm performance due to illness in the company. The next performance of Gypsy will take place on Christmas, December 25 at 7pm.

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE opened at the Hudson on 12/22. The production received mixed reviews. See what the critics had to say HERE. THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA closed on 12/22.

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 302,828 tickets sold and a total gross of $44,466,554. The average ticket price was $146.84. Last year's grosses for the holiday week ending 12/24/23, featured 27 shows played on Broadway, with 226,167 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,479,026. The average ticket price was $148.03.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (19.3%), which received a boost in attendance most likely connected to it being the production's final week of the run, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (9.8%), SIX (7.6%), CHICAGO (4.4%), ELF (4.3%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (3.8%), THE GREAT GATSBY (2.2%), MJ THE MUSICAL (1.8%), ALADDIN (1%), STEREOPHONIC (0.8%), HADESTOWN (0.7%), HAMILTON (0.6%), THE LION KING (0.5%), OH, MARY! (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (-21.7%), SWEPT AWAY (-12%), LEFT ON TENTH (-11.7%), EUREKA DAY (-8.1%), OUR TOWN (-8%), CULT OF LOVE (-7.2%), GYPSY (-6%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-5.4%), SUNSET BLVD. (-3.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1.9%), ROMEO + JULIET (-0.7%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-0.5%), SUFFS (-0.4%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.3%), & JULIET (-0.2%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.85%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.71% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $146.84 is up $8.02 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $3,024,095

THE LION KING: $2,897,476

HAMILTON: $2,491,550

ELF: $2,230,419

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,777,706



ELF broke a box office record at the Marquis Theatre with this number. This surpasses the previous house record of $2,146,200, held by Beetlejuice for its eight-performance week ending January 8, 2023.



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

EUREKA DAY ($234,510), LEFT ON TENTH ($308,210), CULT OF LOVE ($362,094), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($496,411), SWEPT AWAY ($499,807)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $482,708

THE LION KING: $399,506

HAMILTON: $314,431

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $280,634

ALADDIN: $273,435





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GYPSY ($-251,221), SUNSET BLVD. ($-234,545), SWEPT AWAY ($-157,692), DEATH BECOMES HER ($-144,758), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($-142,671)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $233.55

THE LION KING: $216.20

THE OUTSIDERS: $206.58

WICKED: $196.27

ELF: $177.21





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

EUREKA DAY ($59.01), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($69.29), SWEPT AWAY ($70.20), CULT OF LOVE ($92.92), LEFT ON TENTH ($93.06)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.2%

ROMEO + JULIET: 101.9%

SUFFS: 101.1%

HAMILTON: 100.7%

CHICAGO: 100.4%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEFT ON TENTH (38.9%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (61.3%), OUR TOWN (75.6%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (76.2%), EUREKA DAY (77.3%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: 2904

THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA: 1819

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1272

SIX: 627

ELF: 553





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (-1728), LEFT ON TENTH (-995), SWEPT AWAY (-976), GYPSY (-763), OUR TOWN (-674)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..