Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/19/20
Up for the week by attendance was: A SOLDIER'S PLAY (9.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (5.9%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (5.3%), GRAND HORIZONS (5.3%), OKLAHOMA! (4.7%), SLAVE PLAY (2.4%), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON (2.2%), WICKED (2.2%), MEAN GIRLS (0.6%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (0.6%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.6%), THE LION KING (0.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: FROZEN (-4.7%), BEETLEJUICE (-3.4%), ALADDIN (-1.5%), CHICAGO (-0.9%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.9%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-0.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.3%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.1%),
