Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/23/22

Of note this week:
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG opened 10/20.
- WALKING WITH GHOSTS began previews at the Music Box and opens 10/27.
- ALMOST FAMOUS is in previews at the Jacobs and opens 11/3. One performance (Tues. 10/18) was cancelled.
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO is in previews at the Booth and opens 11/10.
- KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens 11/20. One performance (Fri. 10/21) was cancelled.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: COST OF LIVING (7.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (6.7%), BEETLEJUICE (4.6%), THE KITE RUNNER (3.4%), INTO THE WOODS (3.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (2.2%), HADESTOWN (1.1%), SIX (1%), 1776 (0.8%), A STRANGE LOOP (0.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.4%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (0.2%), THE LION KING (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-13.9%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-7.7%), THE PIANO LESSON (-6.3%), KPOP (-3.9%), ALMOST FAMOUS (-3.8%), ALADDIN (-2.9%), CHICAGO (-2.6%), WICKED (-2.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1.9%), HAMILTON (-1.5%), FUNNY GIRL (-0.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.2%),
This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 227,107 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,585,160. The average ticket price was $125.87.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.61%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.13% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.87 is down $-0.93 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN: $3,028,591
HAMILTON: $2,041,455
MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,746,669
FUNNY GIRL: $1,723,800
THE LION KING: $1,714,707
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
KPOP ($196,419), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($238,058), COST OF LIVING ($261,508), 1776 ($355,582), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($367,074)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE PIANO LESSON: $217,835
THE MUSIC MAN: $103,128
BEETLEJUICE: $73,088
KIMBERLY AKIMBO: $66,641
LEOPOLDSTADT: $62,522
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
INTO THE WOODS ($-435,294), WICKED ($-115,855), THE LION KING ($-100,562), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-55,245), ALADDIN ($-47,168)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $249.23
HAMILTON: $194.57
FUNNY GIRL: $176.46
MJ THE MUSICAL: $156.81
LEOPOLDSTADT: $149.74
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($51.59), KPOP ($59.65), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($74.32), COST OF LIVING ($75.69), 1776 ($79.35)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.3%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.4%
FUNNY GIRL: 100.2%
THE BOOK OF MORMON: 100%
THE LION KING: 99.8%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
COST OF LIVING (69.1%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (71.3%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (71.9%), INTO THE WOODS (74.4%), THE KITE RUNNER (76%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
KPOP: 990
KIMBERLY AKIMBO: 714
BEETLEJUICE: 589
LEOPOLDSTADT: 576
COST OF LIVING: 373
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
INTO THE WOODS (-1493), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-889), WICKED (-793), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-599), THE PIANO LESSON (-520)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
