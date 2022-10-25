Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/23/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/23/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG opened 10/20.

WALKING WITH GHOSTS began previews at the Music Box and opens 10/27.

ALMOST FAMOUS is in previews at the Jacobs and opens 11/3. One performance (Tues. 10/18) was cancelled.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is in previews at the Booth and opens 11/10.

KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens 11/20. One performance (Fri. 10/21) was cancelled.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: COST OF LIVING (7.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (6.7%), BEETLEJUICE (4.6%), THE KITE RUNNER (3.4%), INTO THE WOODS (3.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (2.2%), HADESTOWN (1.1%), SIX (1%), 1776 (0.8%), A STRANGE LOOP (0.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.4%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (0.2%), THE LION KING (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-13.9%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-7.7%), THE PIANO LESSON (-6.3%), KPOP (-3.9%), ALMOST FAMOUS (-3.8%), ALADDIN (-2.9%), CHICAGO (-2.6%), WICKED (-2.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1.9%), HAMILTON (-1.5%), FUNNY GIRL (-0.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.2%),

This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 227,107 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,585,160. The average ticket price was $125.87.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.61%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.13% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.87 is down $-0.93 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $3,028,591

HAMILTON: $2,041,455

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,746,669

FUNNY GIRL: $1,723,800

THE LION KING: $1,714,707





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

KPOP ($196,419), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($238,058), COST OF LIVING ($261,508), 1776 ($355,582), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($367,074)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PIANO LESSON: $217,835

THE MUSIC MAN: $103,128

BEETLEJUICE: $73,088

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: $66,641

LEOPOLDSTADT: $62,522





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

INTO THE WOODS ($-435,294), WICKED ($-115,855), THE LION KING ($-100,562), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-55,245), ALADDIN ($-47,168)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $249.23

HAMILTON: $194.57

FUNNY GIRL: $176.46

MJ THE MUSICAL: $156.81

LEOPOLDSTADT: $149.74





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($51.59), KPOP ($59.65), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($74.32), COST OF LIVING ($75.69), 1776 ($79.35)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.3%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.4%

FUNNY GIRL: 100.2%

THE BOOK OF MORMON: 100%

THE LION KING: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

COST OF LIVING (69.1%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (71.3%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (71.9%), INTO THE WOODS (74.4%), THE KITE RUNNER (76%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

KPOP: 990

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: 714

BEETLEJUICE: 589

LEOPOLDSTADT: 576

COST OF LIVING: 373





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

INTO THE WOODS (-1493), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-889), WICKED (-793), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-599), THE PIANO LESSON (-520)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only.