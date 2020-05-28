Broadway From Home: Musicals and Movies Streaming on HBO Max!

HBO's new streaming service, HBO Max, launched on May 27, 2020, and it features a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals, plus acquired franchises and films. Among those include a slew of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Hairspray to Angels in America to Singin' in the Rain, there is something for everyone!

Below are some of the musicals and movies you can stream with an HBO Max subscription!

Hairspray

In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad auditions for a spot on The Corny Collins Show and wins. She becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun and fashion. Perhaps her new status as a teen sensation is enough to topple Corny's reigning dance queen and bring racial integration to the show.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

John Cameron Mitchell writes, directs and stars in this screen version of his campy off-Broadway hit musical about an East German glam rocker who survives a botched sex-change operation and comes to America seeking fame and true love.

An American in Paris

An American artist finds love in Paris but almost loses it to conflicting loyalties.

Fame (2009)

At New York's High School of Performing Arts, students (Asher Book, Kristy Flores, Paul Iacono) from all walks of life get the chance to hone their skills as singers, actors, dancers and more. Over four years, these young men and women will see if they truly have the dedication and talent to achieve success, while still juggling regular schoolwork, feelings of self-doubt and budding romances.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

A disfigured musical genius haunts the catacombs beneath the Paris Opera, waging a reign of terror over its occupants. When he falls fatally in love with the lovely Christine, the Phantom devotes himself to creating a new star for the Opera exerting a strange sense of control over the young soprano as he nurtures her extraordinary talents.

Six by Sondheim

He is one of America's true giants of the musical stage: renowned Broadway lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim. This intimate documentary explores the life and career of the stage legend through six of his best-known songs: 'Something's Coming,' 'Opening Doors,' 'Send in the Clowns,' 'I'm Still Here,' 'Being Alive,' and 'Sunday.'

School of Rock

Those about to rock-salute this film! Jack Black earned a Golden Globe® nomination for his hilarious performance in this "exuberant, raucous and thoroughly endearing comedy" (Washington Post). Tossed from his band, hard-rockin' Dewey Finn (Black) lies his way into a substitute teaching job where he soon leads his musically talented young charges into a Battle of the Bands.

Bohemian Rhapsody

This is the Oscar®-winning blockbuster that tells the story of Queen, from their union with electrifying singer Freddie Mercury to their meteoric rise to fame that culminated in an epic Live Aid performance, and finally to Freddie's brave fight against AIDS. Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar® for his riveting performance as Mercury.

La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in this charming and effervescent homage to classic movie musicals about a jazz pianist who falls in love with an aspiring actress as they both pursue their dreams of stardom in Hollywood. Winner of six Oscars®, including Best Actress and Best Director. Co-starring John Legend and Rosemarie Dewitt. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle.

Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen performs songs from his new album "Western Stars," backed by a full orchestra at his 100-year-old barn in New Jersey, while discussing themes of love, loss and time, in this "gorgeous tone poem" (The Hollywood Reporter). Directed by Bruce Springsteen and Thom Zimny.

Josie and the Pussycats

Peppy girl band Josie and the Pussycats show their claws when they learn their sudden ascent to stardom is fraught with deception in this catchy comedy based on the Archie Comics character and the popular cartoon series. 'The movie's got bounce' (Entertainment Weekly).

That Thing You Do!

Tom Hanks made a smashing writing/directing debut with this 'immensely likable, sweet-natured tale' ('Variety'). Turning back the clock to the rock 'n' rolling '60s, it tells of a small Pennsylvania rock band and their climb to fame. A beautifully photographed, winningly nostalgic film, sparked by that catchy title tune and winningly played by a charming cast of young actors.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The ensemble cast from the 2008 smash-hit musical based on the songs of ABBA is reunited for this effervescent sequel centering on Sophie's attempts to reopen her late mother's Greek isle taverna.

A Star Is Born (2018)

The drama of love and the pitfalls of fame take center stage in this hit remake about a successful singer and his young protege. Bradley Cooper directs and stars alongside Lady Gaga in the box-office smash that earned eight Academy Award® nominations--including Best Picture--while winning for Best Original Song (for Gaga's "Shallow"). Co-starring Andrew Dice Clay.

Anastasia

Glorious animation and a star-studded cast of voices spin this musical fable of royalty, risk and romance. Young orphan Anya might be the last of Czarist Russia's bluebloods, but her memory's a blank--and an imperial fortune tempts the charming hustler who wins her trust. Great fun in the grand cartoon-feature tradition.

Les Miserables

Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried head up a mega-watt cast in this rousing adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel set in 19th century France. A Golden Globe®-winner for Best Picture-Musical or Comedy and a winner of three Oscars®. 'Overflows with humor, heartbreak, rousing action and ravishing romance' (Rolling Stone).

Yesterday

From director Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire") comes this fascinating fantasy about a struggling musician who awakens to discover that he is literally the only person alive who knows who the Beatles are. But as he begins churning out hit after Beatles hit, he soon begins to wonder if all the fame and fortune are worth living a lie.

The Wizard of Oz

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard. En route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

Moulin Rouge!

What happens when 19th-century Paris collides with 20th-century Pop music? This Best Picture Oscar®-nominee stars Nicole Kidman as Satine, a doomed courtesan who is the featured attraction at the decadent Moulin Rouge--reimagined as a pulsating nightclub. Ewan McGregor plays Christian, a naive young writer who meets Satine by chance and falls utterly in love.

Little Shop of Horrors

Plant yourself in front of this wild musical comedy/fantasy--the story of a boy, a girl and a MAN-EATING plant from outer space! Rick Moranis is Seymour, a nerdy flower-shop clerk who's sweet on co-worker Audrey but devoted to Audrey II, a bloodthirsty talking plant. Steve Martin is a sadistic singing dentist, doomed to be plant food as Audrey II gulps her way to power.

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

'Gleeks' will love this 'bouncy...feel-good' ('The Hollywood Reporter') musical documentary that follows the cast of the smash hit TV show 'Glee' on their live summer tour. Blending concert footage, interviews, fan testimonials and behind-the-scenes segments, the movie features songs performed by Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, Heather Morris and others.

Singin' in the Rain

When the transition is being made from silent films to `talkies', everyone has trouble adapting. Don and Lina have been cast repeatedly as a romantic couple, but when their latest film is remade into a musical, only Don has THE VOICE for the new singing part. After a lot of practise with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible, and Kathy, a bright young aspiring actress, is hired to record over her voice.

Shall We Dance

A ballet dancer and a showgirl fake a marriage for publicity purposes, then fall in love. The 1937 film stars Fred Astaire , Ginger Rogers , and Edward Everett Horton.

A Star Is Born (1954)

Hollywood actor Norman Maine (James Mason) is a celebrity whose star is on the wane, but when he meets aspiring actress Esther Blodgett (Judy Garland), he is inspired to help her, and soon the two appear in a musical together. Now known as Vicki Lester, she marries Norman and finds herself in demand, while his reputation continues to decline, resulting in heavy bouts of drinking. Eventually, Vicki must choose between moving forward with her career and attempting to save her husband.

42nd Street

When revered Broadway director Julian Marsh falls on hard times with both his health and his finances, he helms an ambitious musical as a final production before his retirement. His lead actress, Dorothy Brock, is torn between two loves, the show's wealthy backer Abner Dillon and the earnest but penniless actor Pat Denning, while aspiring young performer Peggy Sawyer waits in the wings, hoping for her big break.

Rhapsody in Blue

From childhood, George Gershwin (Robert Alda) shows remarkable musical ability, and his parents place him in training with Professor Frank (Albert Basserman). Despite Frank's warning not to succumb to popular music, George focuses on show tunes and jazz. While he's studying, he performs at vaudeville theaters and tries to sell his songs in music stores. After Al Jolson sees success with his music, George's career takes off on Broadway and in Hollywood, before tragedy strikes.

The Singing Nun

A Belgian nun fond of making up her own songs, Sister Ann (Debbie Reynolds), pens a catchy tune for a sad young local boy (Ricky Cordell). Surprisingly, the song, "Dominique," becomes a hit after the resourceful Father Clementi (Ricardo Montalban) seeks the promotional assistance of music producer Robert Gerarde (Chad Everett). Soon Sister Ann is a Pop sensation, with the media attention and a potential long-term performing career leading her to question her spiritual vows.

A Star Is Born (1937)

When a young actress arrives in Hollywood with hopes of stardom, a chance encounter places her under the wing of older actor Norman Maine. Adopting the stage name Vicki Lester, she co-stars with Norman in a major motion picture, but his success is clearly fading even as her career begins. After the couple wed, Vicki's fame continues to grow, but Norman descends into alcoholism, and she must decide between pursuing her dream and caring for him.

Strike Up the Band

Teenage drummer Jimmy Connors (Mickey Rooney) dreams of winning the contest for school bands hosted by popular band leader Paul Whiteman (himself). In order to enter, Jimmy and his pals, including charming vocalist Mary Holden (Judy Garland), must accumulate $200 for the train ride to Chicago, where the contest will be held. Jimmy and his friends decide to put on an epic student play to raise the funds they need, but a sudden illness threatens to cost the band their chance.

The Laramie Project

What happens to an American town when a terrible crime rips it apart and thrusts it into the national spotlight? That is the question that led a New York City theatre troupe to the town of Laramie, Wyoming, to seek out residents whose lives were changed after a gay college student named Matthew Shepard was brutally beaten, tied to a fence and left for dead off a rural road.

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas is a 2014 American stop-motion animated Christmas musical television special directed by Mark Caballero and Seamus Walsh and written by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan. It is based on the 2003 film Elf and the Broadway theatre musical Elf: The Musical. Wikipedia

Angels in America

Look up! Look up! Prepare the way...The Messenger is coming! Academy Award® winners Al Pacino ('Scent of a Woman'), Meryl Streep ('Kramer vs. Kramer') and Emma Thompson ('Howards End') lead an all-star cast in this Emmy®-winning movie event directed by Mike Nichols ('The Graduate') and written by Tony Kushner, based on his Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Xanadu

Fantasy and reality meet when a Greek goddess (Olivia Newton-John) inspires the partnership between an aging musician (Gene Kelly) and a young artist, who open a roller disco palace. Will the lovestruck mortal find success and happiness?

Autism: The Musical

Inspired by her work with her own autistic son, Elaine Hall decided to create a musical theater program that allows autistic children to express themselves creatively and interact socially. The result was the Miracle Project in which she pledged to lead a group of autistic kids in defying diagnosed expectations by writing, rehearsing and performing their own musical.

A Star is Born (1976)

A rock star on the decline, John Norman Howard (Kris Kristofferson) has given in to drugs and excessive drinking, and his music has suffered as a result. Wandering into a club one night, John watches singer Esther Hoffman (Barbra Streisand) perform and is smitten. The two begin dating, and soon John lets Esther take the spotlight during his concerts. However, even as Esther finds fame and success with her singing, John continues his downward spiral.

Million Dollar Mermaid

A musical romantic drama, this biopic tells the story of influential Australian swimmer Annette Kellerman (Esther Williams), who broke gender barriers while becoming a pioneer of synchronized swimming. Following her father (Walter Pidgeon) from Australia to London, Kellerman combines her passion for dance with her talents as a swimmer, coming of age while learning about love and show business, and working against the inherent repression of female expression in the early 20th century.

The Pee-Wee Herman Show on Broadway

Pee-wee brings Puppetland to Broadway--and the Playhouse to life--in this all-ages adaptation of the sensational stage show. Paul Reubens and his hilarious alter-ego return to HBO for new hijinks, gags and innuendo in this comical homage to 1950s TV kiddie-shows complete with up-to-the-moment cultural references fueled by ironic twists as only Pee-wee can provide!

Related Articles