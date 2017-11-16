Broadway Christmas Show HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announces Digital Lottery

For every performance of Broadway's new Christmas Concert Celebration, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, a limited number of tickets will be sold for $39.50 each, limit two tickets per winner. Seat locations may vary per performance.

Lottery entries will be permitted up to a week prior to the performance desired and drawings will occur 24 hours prior to the performance. To enter the lottery, go to www.luckyseat.com/holidays-broadway.

Beginning today, the lottery will offer performances a week at a time for entry. Entry closes at 10AM ET the day prior to the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at 12PM ET the day prior via email or SMS. Only one entry is permitted per person. Repeated entries and invalid email addresses will be discarded. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4PM ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and unique code in a notification message. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited. Lottery tickets will be void if resold.

Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition, Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration! Candice Glover, winner of "American Idol" Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of "The Voice" Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: "America's Got Talent" Season 1, will be performing more than 25 beloved Christmas classics. Home for the Holidays also stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of "The Bachelorette" Season 11; Oscar nominated stage and screen star Danny Aiello; and YouTube sensations Peter Hollens & Evynne Hollens, backed by a live 9-piece brass and rhythm band.

This strictly limited Broadway engagement will begin performances at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, between Broadway and 8th Avenue) on Friday November 17th and continue through Saturday December 30th only. Opening Night is set for Tuesday November 21st.

Lucky Seat provides a unique opportunity to connect fans with live entertainment via a digital lottery format. Since 2017 over three million fans have entered one of the lotteries to win the ability to purchase seats to a wide and varied collection of live entertainment. To learn more about Lucky Seat, as well as see all of its current offerings, visit www.luckyseat.com.

