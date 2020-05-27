Broadway Catch Up: May 27 - Max von Essen, Linda Eder, Taylor Louderman, Neil Patrick Harris, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Max von Essen, Linda Eder, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Taylor Louderman, Neil Patrick Harris, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Max von Essen performs on Instagram!

Max von Essen took to Instagram to perform for fans, in lieu of his cancelled concert set for this weekend.

"Since my concert tonight couldn't happen, thought I'd jump on here and sing a few tunes!" he wrote in the caption.

Linda Eder discusses quarantine eating and more!

Linda Eder has released a new video for the song Wicked Game! In the video, she discusses what life has been like in quarantine and more.

Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Mark Hamill, and more are featured in a new trailer for Royalties on Quibi!

Quibi has released the first trailer for its new series Royalties, from Emmy & Golden Globe Award-winning actor and songwriter Darren Criss. Royalties is a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world's biggest hits.

The show follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo - Sara and Pierce - as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week. Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities - the newly announced guest talent - portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Neil Patrick Harris, Alanis Morissette, and more perform on Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

The epic season finale of "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," features multi-Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Common, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, multi-Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley, and Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz performing a special rendition of the beloved, classic Fraggle Rock theme song "Dance Your Cares Away."

Taylor Louderman and the cast of Kinky Boots at The Muny reunite!

The Muny's Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson welcomed members from the cast of KINKY BOOTS for an online chat yesterday!

Watch the reunion of J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming, Caroline Bowman, Taylor Louderman, John Scherer, Ricky Shroeder, Ian Fitzgerald, Joey Taranto, Valton Jackson, Jacob Lacopo, Michael Olaribigbe, DB Bonds and Rusty Mowery!

Oneika Phillips, Lillias White and more spread joy with FELA!

It's been over a decade since Fela! first took Broadway by storm, and still, in 2020, its cast is united and making a difference. Oneika Phillips, who starred in the 2012 return engagement, put out a call to her cast mates to come together for the #DontRush Challenge.

Related Articles