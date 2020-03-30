Broadway Catch Up: March 30 - WICKED Parody From Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out today's highlights from over the weekend, from stars including Patrick Stewart, Aaron Lazar, Linda Lavin, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is now a daily series! Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Aaron Lazar sings The Music Man!

As part of Virtual Broadway, Aaron Lazar filmed himself singing (Ya Got) Trouble from The Music Man!

Linda Lavin sings from her new album!

Club44 Records just released Love Notes, the new album from Linda Lavin. Watch as she is joined by Billy Stritch to perform some songs from the album in her living room!

Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!

This weekend, he continued his #ASonnetADay posts on Twitter, with Sonnet 8.

Nehal Joshi reads from Master Class!

In honor of the late, great playwright Terrence McNally, Arena Stage released a video of Nehal Joshi reading the final monologue from McNally's "Master Class."

Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco sing a Wicked parody!

The pair have released the hilarious video, called What is this Quarantine?, set to the tune of Wicked song, What is This Feeling?

The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram to perform a song that "always makes her feel better," Vienna by Billy Joel. Henningsen mentions in the caption that "Kyle made me sing" the song, referring to her boyfriend, Kyle Selig, who seems to be behind the camera.

Andrew Lloyd Webber plays along with fans!

The composer called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production of Cinderella.Over the weekend, he rounded up some of his favorites in a compilation video, which he posted to Twitter.





