Broadway Catch Up: July 9 - Santino Fontana, Sara Bareilles, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Santino Fontana, Sara Bareilles, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

The Prince of Egypt fans sing 'When You Believe'!

Last month, The Prince of Egypt did a call out to the fans of the musical, asking them to send in videos of themselves singing the show's most famous song, When You Believe.

Santino Fontana and more star in The Line!

The Public Theater will present the world premiere of THE LINE, written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen and directed by Blank, to debut tonight, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The live-streamed play, brings first-person stories of New York City's first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic to the digital stage. Commissioned by The Public Theater and written specifically for the digital sphere, this new play will remain available on demand until August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

This Friday, Apple TV is set to debut its highly-anticipated new drama series, Little Voice, from J.J. Abrams and the award-winning team behind the global hit musical "Waitress," Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Check out Sara and the show's star, Brittany O'Grady, below talking about what fans can expect from the series!

The trailer has dropped for Dummy on Quibi, starring Anna Kendrick!

Quibi has released the NSFW trailer for Dummy, starring Anna Kendrick! Based loosely on the life of creator Cody Heller, Dummy is a female buddy comedy about an aspiring screenwriter (Anna Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll and the two take on the world together.

The trailer has dropped for The One and Only on Disney+, featuring the voices of Phillipa Soo, Sam Rockwell, and more!

Today Disney+ shared the new trailer from the upcoming film Disney's "The One and Only Ivan." Based on the award-winning book by Katherine Applegate, "The One and Only Ivan" tells the story of Ivan, a silverback gorilla who learns that life isn't defined by place and circumstance but by the power of friendship and the courage to make change happen. Streaming only on Disney+, August 14th.

