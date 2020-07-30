Broadway Catch Up: July 30 - Billy Porter, Laura Osnes, Phillipa Soo, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Billy Porter, Laura Osnes, Phillipa Soo, and more!

Billy Porter discusses his Emmy nomination, Be An Arts Hero, and more!

Billy Porter was a recent guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he talked about his Emmy nomination, and more.

Porter also shared Billie Eilish's role in the creation of his motorized fringe hat, what he has been working on since the upcoming season of Pose was postponed due to the pandemic and his grassroots campaign Be an Arts Hero.

He also talked about Be an Arts Hero on MSNBC's Morning Joe!

"The arts and culture are the second largest economic driver in the nation," actor Billy Porter says about urging Senate to pass emergency arts relief. "This is language that the GOP understands. Because this is about money." "This is unacceptable, and Congress needs to act." pic.twitter.com/SisfCNyz00 - MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 29, 2020

Phillipa Soo discusses Eliza's 'gasp' and more!

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represented and on life after Hamilton.

During her conversation with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Soo shed some light on the debated gasp her character lets out at the conclusion of the Broadway show.

Soo said she "just loves hearing what people think" adding that "I would not be able to tell you what I was thinking precisely in that moment when it was shot. Night to night it was different. But yes, the character of Eliza sees Hamilton or sees that legacy or sees that orphanage ... or sees her kids telling her story. It was an exploration for me every day because you do a show eight times a week for a year and you find new things every single time."

Randy Rainbow reveals he will release a memoir!

Randy Rainbow announced on The Talk today, that he will be releasing his first memoir next year, entitled 'Playing with Myself'.

Rainbow joked, 'Forget a vaccine, this is the release everyone is looking forward to.'

Laura Osnes discusses the history of CInderella!

Following the Rodgers and Hammerstein movie night, as well as the Cinderella Broadway cast reunion, Laura Osnes recorded a video discussing the history of Cinderella for the official YouTube channel of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

