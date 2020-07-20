Broadway Catch Up: July 20 - Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, Megan Hilty, Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty, Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and more!

Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, as part of the virtual AIDS Walk New York.

The trio performed a medley featuring Unexpected Song from Song and Dance, I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar, and Love Changes Everything from Aspects of Love.

Billy Porter performs 'Finally Ready'!

Billy Porter performed a live virtual rendition of "Finally Ready" for the NYC Pride 2020 TV special.

Josh Gad discusses Central Park, a potential Book of Mormon film, and more!

Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more!

Gad discussed The Book of Mormon, and the possibility of a film adaptation. While he doesn't know if that will happen, Gad did mention how he thinks the show would be received had it opened today.

Andrew Lloyd Webber gives a tour of Abbey Road Studios!

In a new video posted to Facebook, Andrew Lloyd Webber gave a tour of the iconic Abbey Road Studios, and reflected on some of the time he has spent working there.

Webber is currently working on the music for his upcoming production of Cinderella, and he revealed that some of it has already been recorded!

Laura Benanti showcases young performers in Sunshine Concerts!

On the heels of her viral social media campaign, #SunshineSongs, Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti continued her Sunshine Songs Concert Series this weekend.

This live event featured young performers showcasing their talents combined with live chat and interviews with select performers, and residents at senior living communities across the country. Over 6000 young performers from around the world submitted their videos using #SunshineSongs.

