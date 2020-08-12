Broadway Catch Up: August 12 - Max von Essen, Rachel Zegler, Bryan Cranston, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Watch the trailer for the premiere of Radio Free Birdland with Max von Essen!

Our Radio Free Birdland Concert Series with Birdland Jazz premieres this week with Max von Essen!

Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show on August 13 at 7 p.m. ET and available On Demand! He's joined by Grammy winning songwriter and famed musical director, Billy Stritch, as well as very special guest, Nick Adams.

Bryan Cranston shows off his many hats!

Bryan Cranston appeared on last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he took part in a hilarious bit about hats.

Watch Cranston and Fallon show off their hats, and sing about them, in the video below!

Rachel Zegler sings 'The Beauty Is'!

Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film remake, took to Twitter tonight to share a lovely rendition of the song, "The Beauty Is" from Adam Guettel's The Light in the Piazza.

i miss live theatre very much pic.twitter.com/gBiaivONcH - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2020

Learn about Candide on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about Candide!

