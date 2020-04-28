Broadway Catch Up: April 28 - Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Susan Egan, Tim Minchin, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Susan Egan, Tim Minchin, the cast of Waitress, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Ariana Grande sings 'Still Hurting'!

Grande took on the Last 5 Years tune as part of Jason Robert Brown's virtual SubCulture concert last night!

Gina Naomi Baez releases another parody!

This time, she parodied Cinderella with a new song called 'In My Quarantine Corner'!

French Chicago cast dances to Billie Eilish!

The cast performed 'Bad Guy' in the signature Fosse style!

Josh Groban sings 'What A Wonderful World'!

The video is the latest in Groban's #ShowerSongs series!

Susan Egan sings 'I Won't Say (I'm In Love)'!

Egan performed from home with the help of her Broadway Princess Party pals, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Adam J. Levy and Benjamin Rauhala.

Les Mis casts unite for 'One Day More'!

Members of Les Miserables companies, from 1987 to the present, share this anthem of hope in these challenging times.

Waitress cast members perform for Nick Cordero!

Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, Keala Settle, and more performed Nick's song 'Live Your Life'!

Rock of Ages Hollywood cast members share a message for Nick Cordero!

Cordero's Rock of Ages Hollywood co-stars and family came together to give him a special message. Jonathan Quesenberry, Music Director, shared the video on his Facebook page.

Linda Lavin releases the second episode of 'Yvette Slosch, Agent'!

The cast of Wicked tributes the frontline workers!

The video is underscored by the show's currents stars, Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason.

Tim Minchin performs new song 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight'!

The song will be released later this year. In anticipation of the song's official release, Minchin took to YouTube to post himself performing the song at his piano.





