Broadway COVID Safety Team Celebrates 2,000th Broadway Performance

On Tuesday March 8th, The Broadway COVID Safety Team celebrates a record setting milestone, and will facilitate the COVID compliance safety support for its 2000th Broadway performance in NYC.

This landmark occasion is celebrated in a video message with special thank you remarks from cast members of some of the Broadway shows served by the Broadway COVID Safety Team including Come From Away, Company, Chicago and Phantom of the Opera.

In addition to the shows mentioned above, the Broadway COVID Safety Team currently provides audience and/or backstage COVID compliance safety services for Dear Evan Hansen, The Music Man, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Plaza Suite, Jersey Boys, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Gazillion Bubble Show as well as the upcoming productions of The Little Prince, For Colored Girls..., A Strange Loop, Hangmen, To Kill A Mockingbird, Girl From the North Country, ¡Americano! and Little Girl Blue.

The Broadway COVID Safety Team, powered by SwifTest, has provided COVID Compliance solutions for over 30 shows, providing support backstage for the cast and the crew and working inside and outside the theatres to ensure every audience member is within the theatre's safety protocols of being fully vaccinated and masked throughout each performance.

"Broadway COVID Safety Team - We love you! Thank you for keeping everyone under this roof healthy and safe," said Come From Away cast member Josh Breckenridge." You are one of the biggest reasons that Broadway is back!"

"We could not have reopened Broadway as efficiently and effectively without the efforts of the Broadway COVID Safety Team," said Michael Coco, General Manager of Operations for the Shubert Organization. "We appreciate their attention to safety for our employees and patrons; all while providing the finest customer service, ensuring patrons a Broadway experience equivalent to the talent on stage."

"We are very proud of our amazing 364 team members who work quickly and efficiently in order to check the vaccination status of every audience member before the curtain goes up," said Jeff Whiting, President of SwifTest. "This milestone means that the team has been responsible for helping to ensure that nearly 1.8 million guests have been able to safely return to Broadway, and enjoy the artform they love."

"The Broadway COVID Safety Team was formed to provide solutions to the entertainment community during these really challenging times", said SwifTest's General Manager Hugh Hysell. "It's been our mission to work closely with the theaters and producers to find effective solutions and help ensure the safety of everyone in the building. I'm very pleased that The Broadway COVID Safety Team has put hundreds of artists to work as theaters reopened. The team includes a diverse group of actors, singers, dancers, stage managers, playwrights, dramaturgs, directors, administrators and even circus performers. We have had many members of our company move on from COVID safety support directly to their next performance gig including Broadway, national tours, TV, Disney movies and more!"

"We're so proud of this team," said Chris Higbee, CEO of SwifTest. "They're incredibly qualified and one of the hardest working crews on Broadway. They come to work every day, rain, or shine, with smiles on their faces and incredible attitudes, professionalism, and passion for safely bringing back the magic of Broadway."

Co-Founded in 2020 by Chris Higbee (HireVue, Soar) and Jeff Whiting (StageWrite, Open Jar Studios), SwifTest has worked with theaters across the country to help find solutions to COVID safety on Broadway, Off Broadway, National Tours, regional theaters across the country and film captures of Broadway shows. Working closely with medical and testing experts, the Broadway COVID Safety Team is led by General Manager, Hugh Hysell (BroadwayBox, HHC Marketing), who oversees and manages nearly 400 team members.

For more information about the Broadway Covid Safety Team, visit www.swiftesting.com/team