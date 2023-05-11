Broadway Brunch Will Be Held at The Center This Memorial Day Weekend

The event will take place over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27th at 12:30 pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 1 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press! Photo 4 Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

Lime Green Chef and Sinsational Productions will present their brand new event, Broadway Brunch: Tropical Fun in the Sun! Join in for an afternoon of live performances featuring Caleb Albert and Annmarie Powers, accompanied by Drew Wutke on the keys. The set list will be perfectly paired with a lite tasting of Brunch Bites and a Mocktail created by Lime Green Chef.

The event will take place over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27th at 12:30 pm, and will be hosted at The Center located at 208 W 13th Street (between 7th Ave and Greenwich Ave). The approximate run time for the performance is 45 minutes, which will include solos, duets, and audience Sing-Along moments based on Sunshine and Tropics.

"We are excited to present Broadway Brunch: Tropical Fun in the Sun! It's going to be a fun-filled afternoon with live performances, delicious brunch bites, and a refreshing mocktail. We hope to continue with more unique themes for future events at other venues!" said the event's organizers.

To attend the event, please visit Click Here to purchase tickets. Pre-sale tickets are $20 and must be purchased before Wednesday, May 24th to secure your spot. There will be a Pay What You Can donation on the day of the event, but that doesn't guarantee brunch bites or a mocktail.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway Photo
CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrates 1,000 performances on Broadway this Saturday, May 13th at the evening performance.

Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases Photo
Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Interscope Records announced that it has signed Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winning artist Ben Platt. Platt is currently working on new music which upon its completion will be released via Interscope Records. As part of the deal, Platt will have the ability to sign and develop artists on his own imprint.

Photo: First Look at Jonathan Groff in DOCTOR WHO Photo
Photo: First Look at Jonathan Groff in DOCTOR WHO

A first look at Jonathan Groff in Doctor Who has been revealed. The photos show Groff in Victorian-style clothing with the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson. Plus, check out photos of RuPaul's Drag Race and Chicago star Jinkx Monsoon in the new season now!

Now Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More Photo
Now Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 5/11/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.


More Hot Stories For You

The Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Next WeekThe Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Next Week
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway This WeekendHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway This Weekend
Now Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More - BWW Classifieds
Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, Taylor Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the MunyJessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, Taylor Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the Muny

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU