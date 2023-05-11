Broadway Brunch Will Be Held at The Center This Memorial Day Weekend

Lime Green Chef and Sinsational Productions will present their brand new event, Broadway Brunch: Tropical Fun in the Sun! Join in for an afternoon of live performances featuring Caleb Albert and Annmarie Powers, accompanied by Drew Wutke on the keys. The set list will be perfectly paired with a lite tasting of Brunch Bites and a Mocktail created by Lime Green Chef.

The event will take place over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27th at 12:30 pm, and will be hosted at The Center located at 208 W 13th Street (between 7th Ave and Greenwich Ave). The approximate run time for the performance is 45 minutes, which will include solos, duets, and audience Sing-Along moments based on Sunshine and Tropics.

"We are excited to present Broadway Brunch: Tropical Fun in the Sun! It's going to be a fun-filled afternoon with live performances, delicious brunch bites, and a refreshing mocktail. We hope to continue with more unique themes for future events at other venues!" said the event's organizers.

To attend the event, please visit Click Here to purchase tickets. Pre-sale tickets are $20 and must be purchased before Wednesday, May 24th to secure your spot. There will be a Pay What You Can donation on the day of the event, but that doesn't guarantee brunch bites or a mocktail.