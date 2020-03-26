Broadway Brainteasers: ALADDIN Three Wishes Word Search

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today's puzzle grants the wishes of Disney fans! Ali Baba had forty thieves, Scheherezad he had a thousand tales, and we've got 20 Aladdin-centric words for you to track down in today's word search! Hop on our magic carpet of distraction and look forwards, backwards, diagonal, and up and down to find them all! (Wishing for the answers is considered cheating.)





