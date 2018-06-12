Broadway Beauties: Rounding Up the Fetch Fashion From the 2018 Tony Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

The 2018 Tony Awards have come and gone. The songs have all been sung, the dances danced, the trophies awarded, and the champagne popped to toast another tremendous Broadway season.

This year's Tonys show gave us much to feast on, from heartfelt acceptance speeches to showstopping performances, the 2018 Tonys were a night to remember, creating a slew of new Tony memories to cherish for years to come. But just as lasting as the shows and stars that made our hearts sing this season, is the fashion that capped it all off!

Let's take a peek at some of the fetchest, fiercest lewks from Broadway's biggest night!

It was a Technicolor Dream Night for the gentleman of the Tonys this year, with vibrant suits, tuxes, and dinner jackets lining the red carpet in an array of fabulous colors, capped off with many a snazzy pocket square and bowtie.

From co-host Josh Groban, to the coordinated ensembles of the ensemble of The Jersey Boys in the Band, the men of Broadway proved this year that fun with fashion is for everybody.

Zachary Quinto

Brandon Victor Dixon

Ethan Slater

Titus Burgess

Matt Bomer. My stars. Is he even human?

Josh Groban

Andrew Rannells

Joshua Henry

Brian Tyree Henry

Jordan Roth. Serving it as usual.

Shades of Tony silver were another big trend of the night with stars like Kerry Washington, Tina Fey, and Tiffany Haddish all rocking metallics!

Queen Tina

MISS OLIVIA POPE BRINGS HER A-GAME ALWAYS.

(Kerry Washington)

Tiffany Haddish made history with what we believe to be the first recorded Tonys Nae Nae.

Also in the mix was a stunning array of colorful gowns worn by some of our favorite stars. Uzo Aduba dazzled in bright yellow, while Lauren Ridloff, Ming Na Wen, and Condola Rashad shined in shades of crimson. Carousel cast member Renee Fleming busted out a fuschia showstopper by Vera Wang, while Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman was a massive deal in a tri-color look, breaking out white, orange and of course, Pink!

Taylor Louderman. Slay, hon.

Renee Fleming, the Queen of Singing

Ming Na Wen and Lea Salonga were in the same room. A full Mulan. It's like The Beatles getting back together. Plus, she slayed.

Uzo Aduba

I don't know if anyone really is too pure for this Earth, but if it's anybody, it's Ashley Park.

Our host, SB killed it all night long starting with this little number. Just the bread basket of what felt like a neverending buffet of SLAY.

Lauren Ridloff

Condola Rashad

Laura Osnes

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some stars took things a bit more low key, going for the classic black and white, with Jessie Mueller, and Lauren Ambrose exhibiting effortless glamour in their B&W lewks. Best Featured Actress in a Play winner, Laurie Metcalf, scooped up her second Tony win in a showstopping stark white stunner by Christian Siriano.

Laurie Metcalf (is a goddess)

Jessie Mueller

Lauren Ambrose. Whose facialist is clearly a cherub that cries Clinique tears and spritzes her nightly with puppy breath and the essence of spring's first dew.

The winner's circle was chock full of fabulousness with stars like Ariel Stachel and Lindsay Mendez who came dressed to win!

Ariel Stachel

(Extra points for the sweet kicks!)

Lindsay Mendez is a stunning vision who will live to never regret winning in this gown.

Marianne Elliot

Chita Rivera invented red.

Katrina Lenk's got more magic than Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2. And that's the T.

Lots of embellished beauties made their way to the carpet last night, with stars like Nikki Renee Daniels, Cynthia Erivo, and Stephanie Styles making statements in beads, feathers, embroidery, and more!

Cynthia Erivo

Stephanie Styles might be real-life Glinda

Shine on, Nikki Renee Daniels

Kelli O'Hara

Denise Gough

Rachel Brosnahan channeled Mrs. Maisel by way of Summer the Musical and I am going on record as being one hundred percent here for it.

And last, but certainly not least, there are fashion risk takers on every red carpet, and the Tonys did not disappoint with director Tina Landau, set and costume designer David Zinn, Katrina Lindsay (a winner for her costumes for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and more stepping outside of sartorial comfort zones to bring something totally new and unexpected to Tony night.

Tina Landau. We're gonna need to know where you got that jacket.

Andy Mientus eschewed pants for the evening, and I, for one, salute that choice.

Rachel Bloom in the t-shirt I would theoretically wear with Tina Landau's jacket and some light-wash jeans.

Katrina Lindsay

Hamish Bowles proving form and function are one in the same. He looks chic AND ready for bed at a moment's notice. I'm calling a win.

Related Articles