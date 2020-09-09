Broadway Bares: Zoom In and Stripathon Raise Combined $967,816 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

The news of the total was shared on Instagram by Jerry Mitchell, creator of Broadway Bares.

Broadway Bares: Zoom In and the Broadway Bares Stripathon have raised a combined $967,816 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

"To every artist who participated in Broadway Bares Zoom In and the Stripathon...'I can no other answer make but Thanks, and Thanks and ever Thanks...' What we do TOGETHER makes a difference!" Mitchell wrote in the caption.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this year's virtual Zoom In event brought in $596,504 alone. The first $200,000 donated to the stream was matched dollar-for-dollar by The Dream Alliance.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

