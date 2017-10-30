Broadway Alum Josh Gad & Lupita Nyong'o Sign On to Zombie Comedy LITTLE MONSTERS

Deadline reports that Broadway alum Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad have signed on to star in the upcoming zombie comedy LITTLE MONSTERS, written and directed by Abe Forsythe. Alexander England rounds out the cast. Filming is currently underway in Sydney.

According to the site, the film will center on "Dave (England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew's kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong'o). Dave's intentions are complicated by the presence of the world's most famous kids show personality, and competition for Miss Caroline's affections, Teddy McGiggle (Gad). One thing none of them bargained for however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children."

Lupita Nyong'o made her Broadway debut in 2016's ECLIPSED for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Josh Gad, soon to be seen on the big screen in MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, received a Tony nomination for his role as Elder Cunningham in BOOK OF MORMON. He also starred on Broadway in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

