Broadway Alaska Announces Operations Pause & Cancels Remaining Shows

The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) has announced a pause in its Broadway Alaska programming for the upcoming season, including the scheduled presentation of Disney’s The Lion King. The decision, made in collaboration with partner Nederlander, comes amid rising operational costs and the need for long-term financial sustainability.

"This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure the long-term health of our organization and the quality of experience we provide to both artists and audiences," said Codie Costello, President & COO of ACPA and General Manager of Broadway Alaska.

The move affects the upcoming announced runs of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Beetlejuice in Anchorage.

As the facility’s operations manager, ACPA cited significant financial pressures, including increased expenses for building maintenance, expanded security, and transportation costs for touring productions. These challenges have been exacerbated by broader economic and political shifts.

"Since reopening post-COVID, we have faced increased expenses related to critical deferred building maintenance, expanded security needs, and the rising costs of transportation to secure touring engagements," Costello stated. "By taking this pause, we can focus on securing the necessary investments to maintain and strengthen our venue for the future."

The move comes amid threats from Canadian provinces to add tolls to shipments headed to Alaska, though most tours arrive in the state as air cargo. In addition to the ever-increasing costs of presenting theatrical productions - made even more challenging in Anchorage due to its remote location relative to the mainland U.S. and the next nearest tour stop - the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation reported in 2024 that the city has lost more than 17,000 working-age residents over the past decade, an 8.5% decline. The report also found that less than half of the people born in Alaska remain there long-term. As of 2021, only 48.7% of those born in the state still lived there, making Alaska’s retention rate the second-lowest in the nation after Wyoming.

While Broadway Alaska will not present productions this season, ACPA emphasized its continued commitment to live performances through its resident companies and other presenting partners.

"We are actively advocating for the support we need at the local, state, and philanthropic levels, and we will keep you informed as we make progress," Costello said. "Your commitment to the arts and our community makes everything we do possible, and together, we will navigate this season with resilience and optimism."