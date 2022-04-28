Brittney Mack, Tracee Beazer, Evan Tyrone Martin & More To Lead THE COLOR PURPLE at The Muny

The Muny announced today that Brittney Mack, Nasia Thomas, Evan Tyrone Martin, Tracee Beazer, Gilbert Domally and Nicole Michelle Haskins will star in the moving and affirming tale,The Color Purple, August 12-18, 2022. The Muny and Regional Premiere is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, choreographed by Breon Arzell, with music direction by Jermaine Hill. The Color Purple is proudly sponsored by Emerson.

"Lili-Anne and her team have brought together a breathtaking collection of artists for our production," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I can't wait for the life and artistry they will bring this beautiful show."

Brittney Mack (Celie) is excited to be telling this story at The Muny. Favorite credit include Six (Anne of Cleves) on Broadway. Tour: Memphis (Ethel/Ensemble, Networks). Regional: Beehive (Tina Turner), Ain't Misbehavin' (Charlaine), Avenue Q, All Shook Up (Lorraine), Shrek The Musical, Rent. International: Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. TV: Empire.



Tracee Beazer (Shug Avery) is beyond thrilled to be making her Muny debut! She was last seen starring in The Tap Dance Kid (Carole, NY City Center Encores!; directed by Kenny Leon), and prior to the world shutting down, in Broadway's Frozen (Bulda). Other Broadway credits include Something Rotten!; Honeymoon in Vegas, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Memphis, The Wedding Singer, Good Vibrations and Hairspray. National tour: All Shook Up (Lorraine). Off-Broadway: Radiant Baby, Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Pirates of Penzance. Film/TV: Bedlam: The Series, The Baker and the Beauty, God Friended Me, Rise, House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU; Spinning Into Butter and Camp.



Evan Tyrone Martin (Mister) is excited to be making his Muny debut! Most recently, Evan was seen in Blues in the Night (Porchlight Music Theatre, starring opposite Felicia P. Fields). Regional credits include Roundabout Theatre's digital reading of Zora Neale Hurston's musical Spunk (Jim, directed by Lili-Anne Brown), The Black Clown (Ensemble, American Repertory Theatre/Lincoln Center's 2019 Mostly Mozart Festival), Hair (Hud, Mercury Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus, BTAA nomination, Paramount Theatre), Dreamgirls (Curtis, BTAA nomination) and Far From Heaven (Raymond, Jeff nomination, Porchlight Music Theatre), Disney's The Little Mermaid (King Triton, Arkansas Repertory). Evan has worked with Goodspeed, Arkansas Shakespeare, Chicago Shakespeare, Chicago Humanities Festival and many others. He also toured starring in the hit revues Unforgettable: Falling in Love with Nat King Cole and An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas.



Nasia Thomas (Nettie) was most recently seen in the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change (Radio One) and a streamed version of The Last Five Years (Cathy, Out of The Box Theatrics). Muny: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Hairspray. Broadway: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva). National tour: Beautiful. Regional: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Berkeley Repertory, Kennedy Center, Center Theatre Group, Toronto's Mirvish), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (TUTS). TV: The 4400 (Kenya). BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon '15, The Governor's School for the Arts '11.



Gilbert Domally (Harpo) is a Chicago-based actor. Some of his credits include Choir Boy (Steppenwolf Theatre and Yale Repertory), The Color Purple (Drury Lane Theatre), The Total Bent (Haven Theatre), Memphis, Dreamgirls (Porchlight Music Theatre), Hairspray, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jesus Christ Superstar, Elf, Cabaret, Legally Blonde, The Musical (Paramount Theatre), Madagascar (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Next to Normal (BoHo Theatre), Dessa Rose and The Wild Party (Bailiwick Theatre).



Nicole Michelle Haskins (Sofia) is an actor, writer, director and artist. Chicago: The Color Purple (Drury Lane), U.S. Premiere of Hopelessly Devoted (Piven Theatre), Caroline, or Change (Firebrand Theatre) Fiercely represented by Shirley Hamilton, training at Steppenwolf (Acting Fellow 14'), Associate Artist with Black Lives, Black Words International Project and alumnae of Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg's landmark film, The Color Purple makes its Muny debut! Featuring a Grammy Award-winning score infused with jazz, ragtime, gospel and African blues, this moving tale is a testament to the healing power of love, faith, resilience and sisterhood. Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical," this epic staging promises a joyous evening of courage, hope and healing.