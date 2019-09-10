British Artist Lucy Sparrow's DELICATESSEN ON 6TH To Open At Rockefeller Center, October 1

Contemporary British artist Lucy Sparrow, known for her covetable felt art pieces and shops, will return to New York City with Lucy Sparrow's Delicatessen on 6th, an interactive public art project and retail experience at Rockefeller Center. Opening on the corner of 49th Street and 6th Avenue on October 1, this sixth installation in her felt shop series will resemble a New York City upscale deli, with every single one of the items, from cheese to fish, chocolate to fruit handmade out of felt. All items in the fine food shop will be available for purchase.

Each of her installations has unveiled a site-specific, interactive, parallel universe, envisioned and then faithfully reproduced in felt. Lucy Sparrow's Delicatessen on 6th will pay homage to the gourmet treasure trove of temptation for which New York is famous: the upscale deli. At Rockefeller Center, Lucy's on 6th will be a fine food emporium with every counter - from patisserie to confectionary, fancy French fromages to fresh fish and seafood - overflowing with a cornucopia of unique full-felted, hand-stitched, bejeweled artworks. New for this installation, the artwork is adorned with tiny eyes and smiles, encouraging the viewer to examine their relationship with the food they purchase and to consider their own thoughts about consumerism.

This installation is part of the 'Art In Focus' public art program at Rockefeller Center presented in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund.





