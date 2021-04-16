Bring the Stage Door to You with BroadwayWorld's Stage Door!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Door
Apr. 16, 2021  

There's also still room to observe classes coming up from Beetlejuice's Kerry Butler and Dana Steingold! Observers can submit questions during the first hour that may be asked during the Q&A but will not perform for the instructors.

Tickets For Dana | Tickets For Kerry

Brittney Johnson 4/25 12 PM ET
Brittney teaches acting through song, monologue and scene work. Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Telly Leung 5/2 12 PM ET
This class will focus on "NEXT STEPS." An actor's exploration is never finished, and songs and monologues should deepen and develop as the artist grows and evolves personally and professionally. "NEXT STEPS" is an opportunity for performers of all levels to be inspired by each other's work and take the "next step" in the life-long process of growing as an artist no matter where they are in their journey.

Jenn Colella 5/16 12 PM ET
Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away.

Kate Rockwell 5/23 12 PM ET
Kate Rockwell recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie.

Your favorite Broadway stars are on stage door! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

