Brief 9/25: BERNHARDT/HAMLET Opens, THE WAVERLY GALLERY Begins Previews, and More!

1) Lucie Arnaz, Robert Klein to Benefit The Actors Fund with Reunion Concert of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG

by BWW News Desk - September 24, 2018

The Actors Fund announced today a 40th Anniversary reunion benefit concert of the 1979 hit Broadway production of They're Playing Our Song. The concert will be held on Monday, February 11th at 7:30 pm at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.) and will star the Broadway cast members Lucie Arnaz as 'Sonia Walsk' and Robert Klein as 'Vernon Gersch'.. (more...)

2) Full Casting Announced For West End's CAROLINE OR CHANGE

by BWW News Desk - September 24, 2018

Full casting has been announced for Caroline, Or Change, the celebrated musical written by Tony Kushner, author of Angels in America, with a soaring score from Tony Award-winning Jeanine Tesori, which will run at the West End's Playhouse Theatre from 20 November 2018 to 9 February 2019.. (more...)

3) Watch Highlights of Janet McTeer & Company in BERNHARDT/HAMLET on Broadway!

by BroadwayWorld TV - September 24, 2018

Bernhardt/Hamlet opens officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This is a limited engagement through November 11, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). (more...)

4) Photo/Video: Inside Look at Christiani Pitts in KING KONG

by BWW News Desk - September 24, 2018

Get a first look below at Christiani Pitts, following screen legends Fay Wray, Jessica Lange and Naomi Watts into King Kong's hand, plus hear what she has to say about role!. (more...)

5) Nominations Are Now Open For The 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

by BWW News Desk - September 24, 2018

Nominations are now open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards! We've set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favourites. Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open until 5 October. Submit your nominations here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE WAVERLY GALLERY begins previews on Broadway!

-BERNHARDT/HAMLET officially opens on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Enter for Chance to Win a Copy of GMORNING GNIGHT, Signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jayne Houdyshell, who turns 65 today!

Broadway: A Doll's House: Part 2 (Tony Award nomination), The Humans (Tony Award), Fish in the Dark, Romeo and Juliet, Follies (Tony Award

nomination), The Importance of Being Earnest, Dead Accounts, Bye Bye Birdie, Wicked, Well (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway: The Humans (Obie Award, Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble); Harrison, TX; Coraline, The Receptionist, The New Century, The Pain and The Itch, Much Ado About Nothing, Well (Obie Award). She is the recipient of a 2013 Special Drama Desk Award "for her artistry as an exceptionally versatile and distinctive Broadway and Off-Broadway performer." Film: Lucky Stiff, Everybody's Fine, Garden State, Trust the Man, Bounty Hunter. TV: "The Good Fight," "American Odyssey," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU."

