BWW Contest: Enter for Chance to Win a Copy of GMORNING GNIGHT, Signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Before he inspired the world with Hamilton and was catapulted to international fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspiring his Twitter followers with words of encouragement at the beginning and end of each day. He wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others. But as Miranda's audience grew, these messages took on a life on their own.

Now Miranda has gathered the best of his daily greetings into a beautiful collection illustrated by acclaimed artist (and fellow Twitter favorite) Jonny Sun. Full of comfort and motivation, Gmorning, Gnight! (available October 16) is a touchstone for anyone who needs a quick lift. Enter for a chance to win a signed copy of the book based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's tweets and illustrated by Jonny Sun! The contest ends October 7th, 2018.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton-with book, music and lyrics by Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role-opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony® Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards® including two personally for Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album, as did Miranda's first musical In the Heights, which received four Tony Awards® including Best Musical. He is nominated for a 2017 Academy Award® in the Best Song category for his song "How Far I'll Go," from Disney's animated film, Moana.

