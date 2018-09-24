Brief 9/24: First Look at WICKED's New Stars, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BWW TV: FINDING NEVERLAND Gets Ready to Fly Away on Tour; Go Inside Rehearsals!

by TV - On the Road - September 23, 2018

We're taking you inside the rehearsal room for a special sneak peek of the show before it arrives in a city near you!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: BAT OUT OF HELL's Christina Bennington Performs at The Crazy Coqs' New Musical Theatre Showcase

by Stage Tube - September 23, 2018

Christina Bennington, currently starring as Raven in Bat Out Of Hell, performed at Crazy Coqs' New Musical Theatre Showcase recently.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: DON CARLO at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

by Maria Nockin - September 23, 2018

. (more...)

4) BWW's On This Day - September 23, 2018

by - September 23, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

5) Keegan-Michael Key, Dick Cavett, Auli'i Cravalho, More Join Kevin Kline, Annette Bening in Reading of Billy Crystal's New Play

by Stephanie Wild - September 23, 2018

Billy Crystal's new play 'Have a Nice Day' will hold a live reading at the Minetta Lane Theater next month, according to The New York Times.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Ben Platt

Today's Call Sheet:

-Tectonic Theater Project host LARAMIE: A LEGACY tonight at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College

BWW Exclusive: For Evermore... Leanne Cope on Her Journey in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS; In Movie Theaters on Sunday!

What we're geeking out over: A First Look at Ryan McCartan and Jessica Vosk in WICKED

View more photos here!

What we're watching: Meet Arnold! TORCH SONG Company Gets Ready for Broadway

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Ben Platt, who turns 25 today!

Ben Platt is best known for bringing Evan Hansen to Broadway (Tony Award, Lortel Award, Drama League Award, BroadwayWorld Award) after creating the role to critical acclaim at Arena Stage in Washington, DC and at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Nominations). Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash (dir. Jonathan Demme, Starring Meryl Streep). Upcoming: Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf),The Female Brain (dir. Whitney Cummings). National Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. Gordon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

