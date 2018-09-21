Brief 9/21: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Recording, MISS SAIGON Tour Launch, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) The Music Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Be Released November 2

by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2018

The producers of the acclaimed play have announced that The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, an album of music from the internationally acclaimed stage production, will be released on 2 November 2018.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke Lead THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL in San Diego

by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2018

The Old Globe's 2018-2019 Season kicks off with the world premiere of The Heart of Rock & Roll, inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News, featuring a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams. What did the critics have to say?. (more...)

3) Breaking: Annette Bening and Tracy Letts to Star in ALL MY SONS on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company announces a new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons starring Golden Globe winner and Academy, Tony & Emmy nominee Annette Bening as "Kate Keller" and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts as "Joe Keller," directed by Tony Award winner Gregory Mosher.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Newest #Hamildrop 'A Forgotten Spot (Olvidado)'

by Stage Tube - September 20, 2018

The latest release in Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Hamildrop series is A Forgotten Spot (Olvidado). The song is performed by Zion y Lennox, De La Ghetto, Ivy Queen, PJ Sin Suela, and Lucecita Benitez. Listen to the track below!. (more...)

5) BWW Review: DIVINE PROPORTIONS, The Vaults

by Cindy Marcolina - September 20, 2018

Shotgun Carousel transform The Vaults into the ultimate 21st Century Bacchanalia, complete with nipple tassels and rock songs sung on tables overflowing with riches. Hosted by Dionysus themselves (they refuse any label or spectrum) with the help of the Maenads and featuring a bunch of special guests from another world, Divine Proportions is a truly hedonistic experience.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The cast recording of PRETTY WOMAN is now available!

-MISS SAIGON's national tour launches today!

Set Your DVR...

-Josh Groban will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this morning!

What we're geeking out over: WAITRESS Celebrates 1000 Performances

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Billy Porter, who turns 49 today!

Billy Porter won a Tony Award for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. His other Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, and Smokey Joe's Café. Off-Broadway, in addition to appearing in the Signature Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Angels in America, he was seen in The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (Public Theater), Birdie Blue (Second Stage Theatre), Songs for a New World (WPA Theater), King Lear and The Further Adventures of Hedda Gabler (both for Exit, Pursued by A Bear), as well as his one-man show, Ghetto Superstar. His film and television credits include the Sundance Film Festival features The Broken Hearts Club and Intern, The Humbling, Noel, the CBS miniseries Shake, Rattle & Roll as Little Richard, Twisted, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and The Tonight Show. A Grammy Award winner, Porter's concert credits include opening acts for Rosie O'Donnell and Aretha Franklin, performances at Carnegie Hall, with John McDaniel and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, as well as with The Buffalo Philharmonic, Peter Nero and The Philly Pops, and The Boston Pops. Also a writer, his play While I Yet Live was produced last year at Primary Stages.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

