Brief 7/13: WEST SIDE STORY Revival, and More!

by BWW News Desk - July 12, 2018

While the buzz recently has been about a screen adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story, The Hollywood Reporter has just revealed that award-winning director Ivo van Hove will be bringing West Side Story to the Broadway stage next season. . (more...)

2) WICKED Will Become 6th Longest-Running Show In Broadway History Tonight

by BWW News Desk - July 12, 2018

Thank goodness! Wicked will play its 6,138th Broadway performance tonight, Thursday, July 12 at 8pm. With the performance, the production surpasses A Chorus Line as the 6th longest-running production in Broadway history.. (more...)

3) Breaking: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Earns Most Emmy Nominations For A Live Musical; Full List!

by TV News Desk - July 12, 2018

This morning, Samira Wiley ('The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Orange Is the New Black') and Ryan Eggold ('New Amsterdam,' 'BlackKklansman') announced the nominations for the 70TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS from the WOLFTheatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.. (more...)

4) Mallory Bechtel Will Play Zoe Murphy in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by BWW News Desk - July 12, 2018

A fresh face is joining the cast of Dear Evan Hansen this summer! Newcomer Mallory Bechtel will make her Broadway debut, taking over the role of Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen beginning Tuesday, July 31. Laura Dreyfuss will play her final performance this Sunday evening (July 15) at an added Actors Fund Performance. Olivia Puckett will take over the role of Zoe Murphy from July 17-29.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Get Ready for Your Upgrade! Will Roland Performs Opening Number from BE MORE CHILL

by BroadwayWorld TV - July 12, 2018

The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill is headed for the New York stage and we're taking you inside their rehearsal in preparation for the run. Watch as Dear Evan Hansen alum Will Roland performs a number from the show!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Watch Alexander Gemignani Record the CAROUSEL Cast Album!

Set Your DVR...

-Bernadette Peters will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this morning!

What we're geeking out over: The Go-Go's Take the Stage at HEAD OVER HEELS!

What we're watching: Princess Swap! Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare Sing 'Part of Your World'

Social Butterfly: Poll Results: Readers Want Broadway to Lay Off the Cartoon Adaptations

Shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, The New Musical and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown have shown us that cartoons belong not just the screen or the page, but the stage as well. Which cartoon do you think should make their Broadway debut next? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 10, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sir Patrick Stewart, who turns 78 today!

Patrick Stewart is one of the most acclaimed and beloved performers working today, with numerous and varied roles on both stage and screen, earning Golden Globe, SAG, Emmy, and Tony Award nominations. Earlier this year, Stewart starred as 'Professor Charles Xavier' in the latest X-Men epic "Logan," reprising a role he originated in the first installment of the franchise in 2000 and earning some of the best reviews of his career. Though he is perhaps best known from his years on "Star Trek: The Next Generation", Stewart's impressive list of credits spans more than 40 years and countless memorable roles, including recent acclaimed performances in "Green Room," "Match," and the starz COMEDY "Blunt Talk." Stewart is a three-time Olivier Award winner and an Honorary Associate Artist with the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 2001, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth conferred on Stewart the order of the Officer of the British EMPIRE (O.B.E.), and in 2010, he received a knighthood for his services to Drama. His philanthropic efforts include his longtime support of Amnesty International and his role as a Patron of both Refuge and Combat Stress in the UK.

