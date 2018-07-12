VIDEO: Princess Swap! Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare Sing 'Part of Your World'

Though she may be better known as Anya, the princess of the adored musical Anastasia, Christy Altomare recently took the stage at 54 Below's Broadway Princess Party to sing a different princess number.

Check out the video below to see Altomare sing The Little Mermaid's iconic princess classic 'Part of Your World', featuring some very adorable childhood footage of Altomare "rehearsing"!

Christy is originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia. On June 4, 2012 she opened in her Broadway debut as Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! at the Winter Garden Theatre. Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in the re-imagined MCC Theater off-Broadway production of Carrie for its 2011/12 season. In the fall of 2011, Christy brought to life Jerusha Abbott in the Detroit run of John Caird and Paul Gordon's new musical Daddy Long Legs. Christy joined the first national touring cast of Spring Awakening as Wendla Bergmann in the summer of 2008. She took the stage for over 600 performances through 44 cities across the US and Canada. Christy is a 2008 graduate of Cincinnati University's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) with a BFA in Musical Theater. While at the university, she played several roles in CCM and regional productions.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You