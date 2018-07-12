Breaking: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Earns Most Emmy Nominations For A Live Musical; Full List!

Click Here for More Articles on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE

This morning, Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Orange Is the New Black") and Ryan Eggold ("New Amsterdam," "BlackKklansman") announced the nominations for the 70TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS from the WOLFTheatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.



NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live Theater stars were well represented among this year's nominations. John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Brandon Victor Dixon were all recognized for their work on the live broadcast.

The production itself was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.

Regarding the nomination announcement, Andrew Lloyd Webber states "I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.' We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show. I am extremely moved that the show continues to touch audiences nearly 50 years after it was written..." said Webber.

Other notable Broadway nominees were Elisabeth Moss (THE HEIDI CHRONICLES) for HANDMAID'S TALE, Darren Criss (HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) for AMERICAN CRIME STORY: VERSACE, Jeff Daniels (TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD) for The Looming Tower, Antonio Banderas (NINE) for GENIUS: PICASSO, Sarah Paulson for AHS: CULT, William H. Macy for SHAMELESS and Tatiana Maslany, for ORPHAN BLACK.

Diana Rigg (currently appearing in My Fair Lady on Broadway) received a nomination for her work in GAME OF THRONES and Laurie Metcalf (who took home a Tony Award for Three Tall Women last month) for ROSEANNE. Kelli O'Hara (returning to Broadway in Kiss Me Kate this season) picked up a nom for her web series THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF, Jeffrey Wright for his turn on WESTWORLD, Lily Tomlin for GRACE AND FRANKIE, and Rachel Brosnahan for THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL.

HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is also nominated for his guest appearance as himself on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN composer & lyricist duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul also received a nomination for A CHRISTMAS STORY Live!

Check out the full list of nominees HERE!

The 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on NBC with "Weekend Update" co-anchors on "Saturday Night Live" Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosting the ceremony. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels is also set to executive produce the awards special.Photo Credit: NBC

Related Articles