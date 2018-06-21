Brief 6/21: SKINTIGHT Starring Idina Menzel Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2018

Broadway in Bryant Park will return this summer! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from Thursday, July 12 to Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances featuring the best Broadway and Off-Broadway shows will be presented by your local Toyota Dealers, VISIT PHILADELPHIA and FUJIFILM Instax.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Muny's THE WIZ!

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2018

The Wiz is rocking its way down the Yellow Brick Road to The Muny's stage, and BroadwayWorld has a first look! Check out the video below!. (more...)

3) New Album by Jason Robert Brown To Be Released This Month

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2018

How We React and How We Recover, the new album from three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, will be released by Ghostlight Records this month. His first solo recording in over a decade is a politically-charged, far-reaching rumination on love, family and music. The album will be available in digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 29, with a physical CD planned for later this year. The release will coincide with New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of Brown's landmark New York debut show Songs for a New World, which runs from June 27-30.. (more...)

4) SWEENEY TODD At Barrow Street Becomes Longest Running Production of SWEENEY

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2018

The Tooting Arts Club production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street makes history today as it becomes the longest running production of Sweeney Todd on record. Today's performance marks 578, surpassing the 1979 Original Broadway Production directed by Hal Prince.. (more...)

5) She Believed She Could: Laura Osnes & Benjamin Rauhala on the Fairytale of The Broadway Princess Party

by Amanda Prahl - June 20, 2018

What place does a fairytale have in the modern world? Unlike Cinderella's slipper, there's no one perfect fit of an answer, but two of Broadway's favorites have been exploring this question through a popular concert/cabaret series. The Broadway Princess Party, the brainchild of two-time Tony-nominated actress Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala, combines a tongue-in-cheek sensibility with a warm affection for musical princess characters and their stories. With the concerts, Osnes and Rauhala have created a space that celebrates music, joy, and a healthy dose of girl power.. (more...)

