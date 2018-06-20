VIDEO: Watch Caitlin Kinnunen Sing 'Dance With You' from Broadway-Bound THE PROM!

The Prom is bringing the party to Broadway, get a first listen to "Dance with You (Emma's Version)" sung by star Caitlin Kinnunen below!

Produced by Dori Berinstein, Bill Damaschke and Jack Lane, The Prom will begin performances on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You