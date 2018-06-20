Broadway's First All-Female Design Team Takes on THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT; Mimi Lien, Linda Cho, and More!

Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman has assembled Broadway's first all-female design team for this fall's world premiere Broadway play, The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

The production will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (The Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), sound design by Palmer Hefferan (Sugar in Our Wounds), and projection design by Lucky Mackinnon (Six Degrees of Separation).

Beginning Friday, June 22nd at 10:00am, tickets will be on sale to the general public at www.LifespanOfaFact.com or www.Telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal,THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Norman & Deanna Twain, Will Trice, Barbara H. Freitag, Gold/Ross Productions, Jennifer Manocherian, Primeiro Productions, ManGol Productions, Jamie deRoy, Eric Falkenstein/Suzanne Grant, Carl Moellenberg/Wendy Federman, Ken Greiner, Van Kaplan, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Remmel T. Dickinson, Witzend Productions.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, this production of The Lifespan of a Fact is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

